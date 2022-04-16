VE day concert will be held in Welshpool to say thankyou to those who served

Maggie O'Hara in uniform

The event will be held in the Methodist Church, Welshpool and will feature vintage singer Maggie O'Hara, RAF Shawbury Military Wives Choir, Porthywaen Silver Band and tenor Philip Evans.

Those behind the concert say it is a chance to say thankyou to all those men and women from the Welshpool area who did their bit, during the war, including a special tribute to the fallen.

" I had originally planned the concert to mark the 75th Anniversary of VE Day back in 2020 which had to be cancelled due to lockdown. But since the passing of our last known veteran from the era Jack Ellis MBE I decided to revisit the idea so that everyone can come together to join relatives of those involved to offer their thanks" said organiser Alan Crowe.

Mr Crowe said he believed that there were three 'land girls' who lived in the Welshpool area.

The evening will feature several slide shows on a big screen and Alan is appealing for any local war time wedding photos, or photos of any locals in uniform be it armed services, home guard, land army or other. These can be emailed to alan60s@live.com or call 07782166342.