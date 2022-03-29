Catch it if you can - mystery unfolds at Mold theatre

Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl

Dallas legend Patrick Duffy and his real life partner, Linda Purl of Happy Days and Homeland fame, have come to the UK from Hollywood to tour with the play.

The new production of the classic Broadway thriller is adapted from Robert Thomas’s French play Trap for a Lonely Man and has the Bill Kenwright stamp on it.

Inspector Levine is called to a house in the remote Catskill mountains to investigate the disappearance of newly married Elizabeth Corban. But when Elizabeth suddenly turns up, her husband seems surprised - and this is only the beginning of a truly baffling train of events, in which nothing is what it seems and no-one is as they appear.

Duffy is a delight as husband, Danny Corban, so much more at ease today than in his time at Bobby Ewing on the small screen at Southfork Ranch.

He and Linda Purl began dating in America after chatting online in the pandemic and are obviously enjoying now working together.

Playing Inspector Levine is Gray O’Brien, best known for his portrayal of villainous Weatherfield businessman Tony Gordon in Coronation Street, as Dr Tom Deneley in Peak Practice and as Dr. Richard McCraig in Casualty.

A clever stage set transport the audience to the mountains while the dialogue is clever and funny. It also leaves the audience guessing to the end.

Catch Me If You Can is on stage in the Anthony Hopkins Theatre from until April 2.

Tickets are from £28. Booking available at Theatr Clwyd’s website theatrclwyd.com or by calling 01352 344101.