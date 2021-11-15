Dramatics group gearing up for return to the stage

Pauline Rhodes and Keith Clarke will be appearing in Llanymynech Amateur Dramatics Society's performance of Mixed Doubles: An Entertainment on Marriage

Llanymynech Amateur Dramatic Society will be performing 'Mixed Doubles: An Entertainment on Marriage' at the end of the month.

Mixed Doubles takes the form of eight short plays, each for two characters.

Each is an independent play in its own right but the whole sequence, linked by a series of wickedly anti-authoritarian monologues written by George Melly, adds up to an amusing, wry and well-observed picture of the journey that can be married life from honeymoon to cemetery.

The characters in Mixed Doubles appear to be plagued by everyday trivialities, their pasts, their jobs, and their marital problems – married life, after all, is not always straight forward.

It was first produced at the Hampstead Theatre Club in 1969.

Each play was written by a different playwright, so there are plays by Alan Ayckbourn, John Bowen, Lyndon Brook, David Campton, Alun Owen, Harold Pinter, James Saunders and Fay Weldon.

Mixed Doubles will be performed at Llanymynech Village Hall from at 7.45pm from November 25 to 27.