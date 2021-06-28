Artists will mark Offa’s Dyke Path golden milestone

Offa's Dyke at Treflach where vegetation has overgrown the ancient monument

To mark the milestone the Walking with Offa’ by artist Dan Llywelyn Hall will be launched at the path's visitor centre, in Knighton, which will reopen its doors after 18 months of closure on July 10.

New paintings inspired by the attraction will be on public display until October.

Ravenmade and centre will also publish 12 new poems in bilingual book leading poets including Poet Laureate of Wales, Ifor ap Glyn.

Following an introduction written by Jon Gower, poetry by Gillian Clarke, Owen Sheers, Robert Minhinnick, Menna Elfyn, Oliver Lomax, Sian Dafydd, Laura Wainwright, Eric Ngalle Charles, Geriant Jones, Clare Potter and Gladys Mary Coles will also feature, with each verse inspired by the Offa’s Dyke Path itself.

Other features of the anniversary celebrations include the addition of a new stained glass window designed by Stephen Bradley.

In addition 50th anniversary markers have been installed along the path.

Members of the public are encouraged to take a picture of themselves next to the roundels, share it on social media with the hashtag, #OffasDykePath50 in exchange for a limited edition key ring.

The path's national trails officer Rob Dingle said: “A 177-mile linear stretch of rich, abundant landscape, the Offa’s Dyke Path offers a wide range of walking adventures for people of all ages.

"Having worked in my role for more than 14 years, it’s fantastic to see so many people joining forces to celebrate the many wonders of the National Trail in it’s 50th year and we hope that the celebrations will encourage even more individuals, families and walking groups to explore this national treasure and the landscape of the breath-taking borderlands that the path so closely follows, during 2021 – and beyond."