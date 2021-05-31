Film crew focuses on Welsh language initiatives in shop

By Charlotte BentleyMid WalesMid Wales entertainmentPublished:

A film crew visited a bookshop to make two short films on the Welsh language.

Eaves & Lord bookshop in Montgomery visited by film crew
Eaves & Lord bookshop in Montgomery visited by film crew

Helo Blod, a service that provides free Welsh translation, text checking and advice to businesses and charities on how to use more Welsh, visited Eaves & Lord Bookshop on Arthur Street in Montgomery.

The crew were there to make two short films – one in English, one in Welsh – with proprietors Barry Lord and Richard Eaves.

The interviews focused on how they have been using Welsh in the shop and the support Helo Blod has been able to offer to businesses like theirs.

The bookshop often welcomes customers who are Welsh-speaking. Barry and Richard said they ensure that there are both English and Welsh language books and greetings cards on display, and signage and background music in both languages too.

Barry, who was runner-up in the Welsh Language Learner of the year competition at the National Eisteddfod, often greets and chats with customers in Welsh.

Before Christmas, the pair took part in two online meetings with representatives of Helo Blod, which forms part of the Welsh government’s initiative to increase the number of Welsh speakers and the use of Welsh across Wales by 2050.

They learned about the free translation and text checking services provided by Helo Blod, both of which the business has since used.

Barry said: “We were very happy to support Helo Blod by filming these interviews, and would strongly recommend Helo Blod’s excellent services to other business owners.”

Mid Wales entertainment
Entertainment
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley

Community Reporter@CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News