Eaves & Lord bookshop in Montgomery visited by film crew

Helo Blod, a service that provides free Welsh translation, text checking and advice to businesses and charities on how to use more Welsh, visited Eaves & Lord Bookshop on Arthur Street in Montgomery.

The crew were there to make two short films – one in English, one in Welsh – with proprietors Barry Lord and Richard Eaves.

The interviews focused on how they have been using Welsh in the shop and the support Helo Blod has been able to offer to businesses like theirs.

The bookshop often welcomes customers who are Welsh-speaking. Barry and Richard said they ensure that there are both English and Welsh language books and greetings cards on display, and signage and background music in both languages too.

Barry, who was runner-up in the Welsh Language Learner of the year competition at the National Eisteddfod, often greets and chats with customers in Welsh.

Before Christmas, the pair took part in two online meetings with representatives of Helo Blod, which forms part of the Welsh government’s initiative to increase the number of Welsh speakers and the use of Welsh across Wales by 2050.

They learned about the free translation and text checking services provided by Helo Blod, both of which the business has since used.