Sue’s star role on Blankety Blank

Sue, back in Montgomery with the Blankety Blank chequebook and pen

And Montgomery’s town crier has one as pride of place in her home after making a starring TV role on Christmas Day.

Sue Blower was watched by 5.3 million viewers as she took part in the return of Blankety Blank.

It was among the five most-watched shows on Christmas Day as Bradley Walsh took on the presenting role after stints by Terry Wogan, Les Dawson and Lily Savage.

Sue said she had a great time mixing with the six celebrities on the show, which included comedian Jimmy Carr, Silent Witness star Emilia Fox and boxer Amir Khan.

And she enjoyed plenty of banter with Walsh, who was taking a break from Doctor Who and The Chase to host this one-off special.

Sue had to complete a number of phrases and, although she didn’t reach the final round, she came home with the famous momento for her mantelpiece.

Sue said: “It was a fantastic opportunity both to take part and to represent my home town of Montgomery as its Town Crier.