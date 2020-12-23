Montgomery Christmas window competition has special guest judge

The Flower House

After spending an evening wandering around the town and judging the festive entries, sculptor Andrew Logan chose the winners as the Eaves & Lord bookshop and The Flower House.

Andrew is an artist, sculptor and jewellery designer based in Berriew.

He judged the competition based on two categories – business and residential/domestic properties.

Judith Barnes, from the Montgomery Christmas Festival Committee, said: “Andrew had a wide variety of designs and displays to choose from and the Christmas Festival Committee, on behalf of Andrew Logan, are pleased to announce that the Bookshop (Eaves & Lord) and The Flower House were the joint winning entries for the business properties.

“Two properties on Broad Street and Castle Street were the joint winning entries for the residential/domestic properties category.

“Andrew was really impressed with all the entries and a prize from the competition sponsors and an autographed postcard from Andrew Logan will be handed to all entrants. The prizes were left on doorsteps or mailboxes on the morning of Sunday, December 20 following the latest lockdown news.”

Andrew said: “It was difficult to make a choice from such an array of fantastic and creative entries.”

Judith added: “Well done to everyone, it has been a fun and exciting build up to the judging and especially during the visit by Andrew and his team. The Montgomery Christmas Festival Committee would like to offer a big thank you to Andrew Logan for his creative inspiration and innovation and feedback about all the entries.

“Thank you to all the competitors and the businesses who have sponsored the event, namely RVW Pugh, Montgomery waters, SJ Roberts and Pickstock Homes – we couldn’t have made this happen without you all.”