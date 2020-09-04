Cheers! Monty's beer reaches finals of national competition

Monty’s Brewery in Montgomery says the competition has only seven finalists in the Beer/Cider and Lager category.

The winners will be announced on October 29 with the judging carried out by an esteemed panel of celebrity chefs, Michelin-starred restaurateurs, popular food critics, influencers, buyers and food writers.

Russ Honeyman Commercial Director for Monty’s Brewery said: “It of course has been a very tough time recently for the brewing industry, but it is important to keep entering competitions and strive for these awards.

"When your product is judged against others and you are being awarded for it, you know you are on the right track.

"It is the first time we have entered the Great British Food Awards and so getting recognised by this calibre of judges is very humbling.”

The two beers are Monty’s Dark Secret a 5.6 per cent gluten free oatmeal stout, packed with coffee and chocolate flavours and Monty’s Magnitude an 8.0 per cent barley wine rich with warming alcohol and malty notes.