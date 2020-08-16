National Cycle Museum in Mid Wales reopens

The museum, based in the art deco Automobile Palace in Llandrindod Wells, is open from 10am to 4pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, also opening between 10am and 2pm on Saturdays in August and September.

Children of school age can go free with a paying adult.

The museum was opened in 1997 by Tom Norton. To begin with it housed the private cycle collections of Mr Norton and David Higman, the curator from 1997 to 2010.

In 1998, cycles from the former National Cycle Museum in Lincoln joined the display after that museum closed. The museum at Llandrindod Wells then took over the charitable status of the National Cycle Museum Trust that had run the museum at Lincoln.

Today the museum house more than 260 cycles, from an 1818 hobby horse to solid-tyre Victorian machines and modern carbon-fibre designs.

Learn more about the museum and the charity at cyclemuseum.org.uk, or ring the museum on 01597 825531.