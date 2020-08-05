Heart art as painters show love for the great outdoors

Llandrindod Wells’ summer programme – ‘Haf Llandrindod’ – has begun with the art installation at the town’s lake.

Holiday Coordinator, with Play Radnor, Ellie Turner said: “The isolation caused by lockdown and continued social distancing can be a real challenge for people.

“This installation creates a fun and friendly place for people to spend time together and enjoy the outdoors which is so beneficial for people’s health and wellbeing.

"We are so grateful to Powys County Council for being positive about making this happen and for being so supportive of the whole project.”

The idea for the hearts came from an installation in Bristol which was also encouraging people back to public green spaces.

The project had several requests to hold socially distanced picnics and the hearts give people a chance to do this themselves.

Powys County Council cabinet member for young people and leisure, Councillor Rachel Powell said: “It is great to see a project being delivered to support families and the whole community in Llandrindod Wells at this difficult time.

"Getting people outside and enjoying fresh air, the beautiful spaces we are so lucky to have here in Llandrindod and each other’s company and in a safe and positive way is such a positive step in the future of our community life.”

Haf Llandrindod is part of the Llandrindod Wells Working Together Project, which supports working families and is run by Severn Wye; it is funded by the National Lottery Community Fund.