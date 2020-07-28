Royal Welsh Virtual Show celebrates huge success as more than 50,000 tune in

Organisers said they had been “blown away” by the level of support from sponsors and contributors.

They said without such support it would have been impossible host a virtual show, which replaced the usual event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

John Davies, chairman of the board of directors said, said various panels and discussions had been filled with the most knowledgeable people within the agricultural and rural community.

The new format had also given regular attendees the chance to attend events they would not usually get the chance to see, from the comfort of their own homes, he added.

The team is now preparing to welcome back visitors, in person, to Llanelwedd – in what will be a “bigger and better show than ever before”.

Mr Davies said: “Although this year’s show could not go ahead I am pleased the team here at the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society pulled together to deliver our first virtual show.

“Nothing will replace the buzz and the very special atmosphere of ‘Sioe y Bobl’ at Llanelwedd every July and we look forward to next year’s show bouncing back stronger than ever.”

The Virtual Royal Welsh Show was supported by NatWest Cymru.

Advertising

Delighted

Kevin Morgan, NatWest’s Senior Director for Wales Business Banking, said: “The Royal Welsh Show is such an important part of the calendar for rural Wales. We are delighted that NatWest Cymru has played a key role in bringing it to life digitally this year.

“There’s a wealth of information, from thought leadership to debate to economic insight, which is still available on the platform to be accessed on demand and is a valuable resource for businesses in all sectors in rural areas.”