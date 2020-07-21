Menu

Hotel put on the market for £1m

By Karen Compton | Mid Wales | Mid Wales entertainment | Published:

The Dragon hotel in the Welsh borders town of Montgomery has been put on the market with a price tag of more than £1 million.

The Grade-II listed former coaching inn, which combines a traditional timber beamed exterior with a stylishly-refurbished interior, is for sale through global real estate advisor Colliers International for £1,095,000 freehold.

Vendor Mark Cadwallader said: “Montgomery is a very attractive little town with a great community feel and a lovely place to live and run a business.

"It offers the best of both worlds, surrounded by the beautiful mid Wales countryside, ideal for walks and a more relaxed way of life, whilst only being 30 minutes away from Shrewsbury and the motorway network.”

Prominently located at the high point of the market place, The Dragon features 20 letting bedrooms, a large bar and 40-cover bistro restaurant, an indoor pool, and a two bedroom cottage for owners or managers.

