Prince Charles records message to support Wales’ bid to host Worldchefs contest

The Culinary Association of Wales (CAW) is sending the message to the president of every Worldchefs member country who will be voting to decide whether Wales or Singapore hosts the global culinary event, expected to attract 1,000 chefs and up to 10,000 visitors.

Wales has already won ballots against Poland, the Netherlands and Russia to represent Europe in the final vote on August 15.

The CAW has adopted a ‘Team Wales’ approach in its bid to host the Worldchefs Congress and Expo, which would be held at the International Convention Centre Wales (ICC Wales), Newport, in July 2024. Partners are ICC Wales, the Celtic Manor Resort and the Welsh Government.

In his message, The Prince of Wales says he has been patron of the CAW for more than 20 years and wishes the bid “every possible success”.

“Over the years, I have been greatly impressed to see the food and culinary sector in Wales going from strength to strength, producing talent, employment, prosperity and, of course, the most delicious dishes imaginable,” he says.

“This is why I am particularly pleased to know that the Culinary Association has been so successful in bringing the wonders of Welsh cuisine to the wider world.

"Welsh chefs are especially fortunate in being able to call upon the riches of an incomparable natural larder, with fresh fish, home reared meat, the highest quality cheeses and dairy products, spring water, wines and spirits.

“Should you be successful with your bid, to which I need hardly say I greatly hope you will, I know that those that are fortunate enough to attend the congress in Wales will have the opportunity to experience not just the best culinary expertise in the world, but also to experience a land renowned for its beauty, its culture and its tradition of hospitality.”

CAW president, Arwyn Watkins, OBE, of Welshpool-based Cambrian Training, said he could not over-emphasise the importance of the message from the prince.