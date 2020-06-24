Artist raffling rainbow heart sculpture for LGBTQ+ charity

British artist and sculptor, Andrew Logan, has created a unique rainbow wearable art piece, using his signature style of tessellated mirror, which will be donated to raise money for the MindOut charity which supports the LGBTQ+ community.

The sculpture is in the shape of a heart and features mirror glass in all seven colours of the rainbow, laid over resin and hung from a string of pearl beads. It is a one-off, handcrafted piece, which Andrew said he was inspired by the rainbow symbols showing support for key workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Andrew has named this heart 'Peace', and it coincides with the end of Pride month. MindOut, the charity to benefit from the sale is a mental health service run by and for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, and queer people. They work to improve the mental health and wellbeing of LGBTQ+ communities and to make mental health a community concern.

CEO of Mind Out, Helen Jones said: “The heart is beautiful and a very generous donation from Andrew. All the money raised through he auction will go directly to support LGBTQ people who experience mental health issues. We are really concerned about the rise in mental health issues during the current pandemic and how much of an impact this is having on LGBTQ people.

Hostile

"Many of us are dealing with losing our previous support, living in inadequate and hostile situations and losing our livelihoods. Many people are experiencing mental health crisis for the first time.”

The Rainbow Heart will be offered as a raffle prize in exchange for donations to MindOut, with each £5 donation earning one ticket entry into the raffle. Everyone making a £5 donations until 8pm on July 5 will have a chance to win the prize.

Andrew Logan now lives in Wales and has been creating art, sculptures, jewellery, mirror portraits and costumes for over 50 years. He has an international following and has established the Andrew Logan Museum of Sculpture in Berriew, which is the first museum in Europe to be dedicated exclusively to the work of one living artist.

He is well known as the founder of the Alternative Miss World. He and his partner, Michael Davis, also remodelled Berriew’s Lion Hotel – now an art hotel with Andrew Logan themed rooms.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/andrewloganrainbowheart to donate and enter the raffle.