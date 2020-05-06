Stephen Fry, Benedict Cumberbatch, Hilary Mantel and more: Hay Festival Digital programme revealed

After the Hay Festival, which usually takes place in Hay-on-Wye, was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers moved it online and have now released the full digital programme of events.

Hay Festival Digital sees more than 100 award-winning writers, global policy makers, historians, pioneers and innovators take part, celebrating the best new fiction and non-fiction, and interrogating some of the biggest issues of our time, from Covid-19 and world health, to the climate crisis and our future, under the theme of #ImagineTheWorld.

Live sessions will be streamed via Crowdcast, offering registered users the opportunity to interactive with fellow audience members and pose their questions to speakers.

Peter Florence, director of Hay Festival, said: "Our Haymakers and partners have given us this fresh opportunity to celebrate the stories and ideas that we love.

"We’ll be zinging the programme as if from a green field in Wales and welcoming readers from around the world into a digital party. So, let us, ciphers to this great accompt, on your imaginary forces work."

Booker Prize winning writers Hilary Mantel and Margaret Atwood will be there to talk about their new novels; and Jonathan Bate will be joined by a showstopping cast including Simon Armitage, Benedict Cumberbatch, Monty Don, Stephen Fry, Tom Hollander, Toby Jones, Helen McCrory, Jonathan Pryce and Vanessa Redgrave to celebrate 250 years since the birth of William Wordsworth.

Other writers, activists, thinkers and scientists will also take part to discuss and debate a whole host of issues.

Michelle McLeod, sponsorship manager at Baillie Gifford, said: "The festival has done fantastic work to bring the digital festival together, and we are excited for the launch later this month.

Advertising

"As one of the world’s leading festivals of ideas, Hay Festival’s digital events will be a valuable and sustainable addition that allows the festival to continue bringing readers and writers together during this challenging time.

"Audiences can take part in a diverse range of events that will inspire, inform and entertain people of all ages and backgrounds.

"It’s also a great opportunity to give back to the many people and organisations that have continued to support the festival whilst showcasing the fantastic literary works of so many incredible writers, thinkers and entertainers."

Festivalgoers can explore the full programme and register to take part at hayfestival.org/digital