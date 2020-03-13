Astronomy society boss to speak at Newtown event

Tracey Snelus is a fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society and says she enjoys astrophotography, evenings of visual observations,and astronomical sketching of the moon.

"I enjoy learning about space,weather, radio astronomy, and keeping my astronomy journal up to date with my snippets of clear sky adventures," she said.

The meeting will start at 7pm at The Crypt, Newtown Catholic Church, Long Bridge Street.

There will also be Tony Cook's regular monthly sky update with member's visual and photographic observations.

"If you have a telescope or binoculars that don't seem to work as you think they should, the instructions seem unfathomable or you simply need some advice on your scope, then bring it along and we'll see what we can do to assist you," he said.

Newtown Astronomy Society extends a warm welcome to all those interested in astronomy.

Full membership fees are just £20 per year (for 10 meetings), while visitor fees are £3.50 per meeting.

More information is available on the Newtown Astronomy Society on Facebook or email secretary.newtownastrosoc@gmail.com.