Su shows her more serious side in play at Newtownn

She will be reprising her role in Harpy by award-winning playwright Philip Meeks.

The one-woman show is a heart wrenching exploration of mental illness and loneliness among the elderly. manifesting itself through extreme hoarding - upsetting the neighbours.

After its debut at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2018 the revival, she says, comes at a time when social isolation among the elderly is being recognised as a serious issue, having a significant impact on their wellbeing.

Recent statistics from Age UK have shown that 1.9 million elderly people feel alone or invisible, due to a lack of companionship, relationships, or the basic human need for conversation.

Su said: "I am thrilled to be able to bring Harpy to a wider audience across the UK, having first performed it at the Edinburgh Festival in 2018. I hope the new audiences enjoy themselves as much as I’m enjoying revisiting this complex character. Philip Meeks’ writing is both funny and

poignant, and many people have remarked at how relatable the content is, openly tackling issues of mental health."