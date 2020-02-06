Postcards to showcase beauty of town

The town of Montgomery is looking for amateur photographers to capture the town in its best light for a new postcard.

Destination Montgomery, a scheme to promote the town, is running the competition and wants people to find or take any pictures of people and places in Montgomery.

Whether that be of the church, or the castle on a misty morning, a drawing of the town square, or a painting of people in the market, they want to see them.

The competition is open to people who do not already work as an artist or photographer and up to three entries, in any medium, per person are allowed – in digital or hard copy.

Following shortlisting, there will be an event to celebrate the entries and promote the winners, and the winning entries will be printed and sold throughout Mid Wales.

The deadline for submission is February 29 and can be dropped off in hard copy format, with names and contact details on the rear of the entry, at the Post Office, Shed38, or the Dragon Hotel.

Digital copies should be sent to katrivercollins@hotmail.com