Best-selling author and leading historian heading to Montgomery for lit fest

Now in its third year, the event will be held in the town of Montgomery for the very first time between June 12 and 14.

There will be interviews and presentations from authors, poetry readings, writing workshops, an open mic evening, art trail and a literary cricket tea.

Most sessions will take place in Montgomery Town Hall, but smaller venues such as Monty Brewery Visitor’s Centre, Ivy House Cafe, St Nicholas’ Church and Montgomery Cricket Club will also be hosting events.

Chairman Sarah Morris said: "During the previous two years the festival took place in a single location - Bodfach Hall then Gregynog Hall, so it’s a big change this year to have at least five different venues hosting authors.

"We hope it will add interest to our exciting programme of speakers and make Montgomery a very special place to be, both for the local community and for book-loving visitors."

Poet Frieda Hughes, naturalist Iolo Williams and the Warlock Experiment author, Alix Nathan have also been confirmed.

For more information visit montylitfest.com