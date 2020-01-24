Last chance to see canal restoration exhibition

The exhibition brings together a great selection of photos taken by members of the local community showing the canal being widely used for a range of leisure and recreational activities.

Initially launched in Oswestry, the exhibition has travelled to Welshpool and is now completing its last leg in Montgomery at a showcase in the library.

There is a panel dedicated to the restoration of the canal and photographs also show narrowboats built and decorated by the Montgomery Guides.

Cared for by the charity, Glandŵr Cymru, the Canal & River Trust in Wales, the canal is currently being restored by local volunteers as part of a £4 million Montgomery Canal restoration project being funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Sylvia Edwards, Montgomery Canal Community Development Officer, said they hope the exhibition will inspire people to walk along the canals.

"The exhibition should encourage people to go see the canal, it is beautiful now it has been restored," she said. "People cannot believe the lovely colour of the water."

Around half the canal is navigable but work is underway to bring further stretches back into use.

Work on restoring the Montgomery Canal has been undertaken by local canal charities, the Friends of the Montgomery Canal, Shropshire Union Canal Society and Inland Waterways Association.

Montgomery Library opening hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 10am to 12 noon and 3pm to 5pm; Thursday 9am to 5pm; Saturday 9.30am to 12 noon.