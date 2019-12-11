Russell Watson, Beverley Knight, James Morrison and more: Big names for 2020 Llangollen Eisteddfod

From classical singers Aled Jones and Russell Watson to pop stars, to James Morrison, Will Young and Beverley Knight – the evening programme has something for everyone.

The unique celebration of global peace and harmony returns for its 74th Eisteddfod between July 7-12 with daily performances and competitions from singers, musicians and dancers from across the globe.

Each evening, after the daytime competition there will be a major concert featuring a wide genre of music.

The International Eisteddfod’s Artistic Director, Dr Edward Rhys-Harry, said: “We are very proud to launch our programme of musical excellence and international diversity. We always aim to bring the world’s very best artists in music and dance together here in Wales, to perform in an unparalleled spirit of friendship.

“The events running each day reflect our vision of promoting peace through music and the evening concerts really do have something for everyone.”

The 2020 concert programme opens on July 7 with two of the classical world’s vocal powerhouses, Aled Jones and Russell Watson. Following their sell-out 2019 In Harmony tour, two of the classical world’s greatest voices present an evening that will feature a wealth of well-loved hymns, arias, and popular songs - ranging from a rousing Funiculì, Funiculà to a peaceful The Lord is My Shepherd.

On the Wednesday Fusion, featuring Manchester Collective’s Sirocco, will offer an evening with the essence of the International Eisteddfod at its core as different musical elements from different cultures sit side by side. Manchester Collective will provide an electrifying fusion of western classical music with the music of Africa.

A Concert for Peace will be held on the Thursday and will include the Parade of Nations presented by Terry Waite CBE, the annual Peace Message, the Rotary Peace Award and performances by international participants and special guests.

British “Queen of Soul”, Beverley Knight, makes her Llangollen debut with a roof-raising show for the Friday concert. Three times MOBO award-winner and Lifetime Achievement recipient from the Urban Music Awards, Beverley is best known for her hit singles Greatest Day, Shoulda Woulda Coulda and Come As You Are and for her roles in West End shows including The Bodyguard and Memphis.

A fitting culmination to the competitions in the festival will be Saturday’s choir of the world. The finest choirs perform to compete for the coveted Pavarotti Trophy and Choir of the World title.