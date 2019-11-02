WATCH: Theatre stars get engaged on stage in front of sell-out audience

Craig Harris and Amber Deacon were on stage at Newtown's Theatr Hafren starring in a Newtown Musical Theatre Company production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

WATCH our video of the magical moment here:

Craig, who was playing the part of spy Goran, and Amber, leading lady Truly Scrumptious, did not share much stage time until they found themselves side by side to take their bows at the end of the performance.

"As I went to walk off stage he wouldn't let go of my hand," said Amber.

"I didn't realise what was happening straight away.

"The matinee was our only sell-out performance and it was our first sell out performance in 11 years, so I thought he was maybe doing a presentation or a thank you to the director.

"I was thinking, ' I wish somebody had told me about this beforehand'.

"And then as soon as he said, 'while we have got all of our family and friends here today,' everybody guessed and the whole room just erupted.

"I thought, 'he's not going to do that,' and then he got down on one knee."

Their on-stage engagement is only the second on-stage proposal in NMTC's history, the first being in 2002.

It was witnessed by the cast of 65 people – including Amber's parents – and an audience of 550. And while it was a surprise to Amber, there were plenty of family and friends watching on who were ready to capture the big moment on camera.

"I was not expecting it at all, I was completely surprised," said Amber.

"We had spoken about getting married at some point in the future but I didn't think he was going to propose any time soon.

"He had very traditionally gone and spoken to my parents and asked for their blessing, and also spoke to his family and told them what he was going to do.

"It was the only way he could get all our friends and family in the same room without me getting suspicious."

Having met through NMTC almost five years ago, Amber and Craig have starred alongside each other in many productions.

Two years ago they portrayed characters in Sister Act who end up falling in love, and "six months later, so did we," said Amber.

The happy couple had just an hour and a half celebrate their engagement before they were back in costume ready for the evening performance.

Amber, a wedding co-ordinator at Maesmawr Hall in Caersws, said she and Craig were going to "enjoy being engaged" for a while before she starts planning her own big day.