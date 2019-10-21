Christmas festival for Llangollen Eisteddfod

An Eisteddfod favourite, Rhys will be returning to perform at the concert, which aims to raise funds for the festival. He will headline the festive evening with his impressive vocals and will be joined by Wrexham’s songbird, Elan Catrin Parry. The local schoolgirl left the audience in awe last year with her performance of her debut album, ‘Angel’, and promises to enthral the Royal International Pavilion Hall audience again with festive melodies.

Guests will also be able to enjoy the musical talents of pianist Julian Gonzales, International Folk Dancers and local school, Band Pres Ysgol Dinas Brân.

Rhys said: ‘I am really looking forward to singing at the iconic Llangollen Pavilion once again.

“The Eisteddfod has a very special place in my heart as I remember seeing Pavarotti perform in the mid 90’s and it was one of the moments that inspired me to take the plunge and pursue a career in music.”

Artistic Director, Dr Edward Rhys-Harry said: “We are thrilled to welcome internationally renowned Welsh tenor, Rhys Meirion to Llangollen for our Christmas concert. We hope that the audience will enjoy this year’s festive celebrations, which will showcase a selection of outstanding musical talent. It promises to be an enchanting evening with fantastic performances to get us all into the Christmas spirit.”

The evening will include a new initiative, ‘The Gift of Giving’ Reverse Grotto. Guests are encouraged to donate food items to be left under the Christmas tree, which will be donated to the Llangollen Food Bank.

Elise Jackson, Community Engagement Officer at the International Eisteddfod, said, “Christmas is a time to celebrate peace and goodwill – core values that our festival nurtures and promotes. We’re delighted to launch an extra element to our carol concert this year, with the Gift of Giving initiative with the local food bank. We’d encourage everyone to bring long shelf life food donations on the night to help support local people who struggle to provide for their families at Christmas.”

Tickets are priced at £13 for adults, £5 for children (under 5’s go free), also available from the Eisteddfod Office & Llangollen Tourist Information or online www.llangollen.net