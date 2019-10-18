Hotel is named the best in Wales

The Royston, on the outskirts of Llanbrynmair, near Machynlleth has appeared in the newspaper's 100 Top British Hotels, Best Places to Stay 2019.

Considering it’s their first foray into hospitality, owner/managers Clive Sweeting and Rob Perham are delighted to have been awarded such an accolade for their guest house.

The Royston is a unique, laid back, seven-room contemporary guest house set in 10 acres of rural pasture land. Offering a welcome respite from daily life, with every room has views of the surrounding Cambrian Mountains or rolling hills.

The building is an example of a Victorian gentleman’s residence, built in 1880 to replicate the original owner’s London townhouse. After a thorough restoration and modernisation, The Royston is a distinctive mix of past history and eclectic design, full of charm and personality.

The owners have created a contemporary environment. Each of the bedrooms has its own character and style, featuring original artwork and a curated mix of vintage and designer furniture. There is also a self-serving honesty bar in the communal guest lounge.

From the first moment they visited the former private residence, Rob and Clive say they knew they had found the perfect building and location to create something that felt special, personal and unique.

Unique

They are passionate about providing undeniable attention to detail, along with a level of service that makes their guests not want for anything.

Advertising

Eating at The Royston is all about simple, homemade, local fare. The owners harvest what they grow on their land and source seasonal produce from local suppliers. All the eggs come from their own hens and the fresh flowers around the house are from their cut flower garden.

“After 25 years working as an advertising creative, an opportunity became available for a complete lifestyle change and, along with my partner, we jumped at the chance.

“The pace of life is obviously less hectic and stressful compared to working in London, but no less busy,” said Rob. “As well as running the guest house, we have chickens, a kitchen garden, a polytunnel and landscaped gardens to look after. It’s a joy as well as a privilege to be so connected to the land and the seasons.”

Clive added: “The Royston is a really unique and special building, right in the heart of the rural Welsh countryside. When we first viewed the property, we fell in love with the relaxed feel, which is something you can’t just add to a property.

“Over two-and-a-half years, we respectfully restored and modernised the 140-year-old house, with nods to its history mixed with eclectic design. We’ve been collecting art, furniture and curios for years and have now been able to mix these different styles together to create a really unique space. The Royston is now ready for the next 100 years, and then some.”

The role of The Royston is to provide guests with a place they can switch off and reconnect with nature, enabling them to immerse themselves in the best Wales has to offer, so that they’ll come back again and again to a guest house they’ll want to keep to themselves.