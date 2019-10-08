Spotlight on world heritage delights

The event runs until October 27 and marks the 10-year anniversary since Thomas Telford’s engineering feat in creating the canal was given the prestigious UNESCO status in 2009.

It also coincides with the hosting of the UKs World Heritage Annual Conference and AGM in Llangollen, entitled ‘Making The Most Of World Heritage’ this week.

Expert lighting company Enlightened of Bristol is illuminating the listed structures for two hours each evening from 7.30pm - 9.30pm.

The five are the Chirk Aqueduct and Viaduct, the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct and Dinas Bran Castle and the Horseshoe falls in Llangollen.

Organisers are encouraging locals and tourists to view the spectacle in hope that it will extend the length of the 2019 tourism season to boost the local economy of the area.

Wrexham County Borough Councillor Terry Evans, Executive Lead Member and member of the World Heritage Status Board said: “I am looking forward to seeing the structures lit up, further highlighting that the World Heritage Site is an 11 mile corridor and encouraging

people to visit more of it. It is great that it will be over a three week period which will give more people the opportunity to visit and see it.”

Adnan Saif, regional director at the Canal and River Trust said: “The Llangollen Canal is a beautiful waterway and is a lovely place to visit throughout the year. Research shows that being next to water makes you happier and healthier and this luminaire event will allow visitors to see the canal in a different light whilst helping to celebrate ten years since it became a World Heritage Site.”

Deputy Minister for Culture, Sport and Tourism, Lord Elis-Thomas said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to support this exciting project which is an excellent way of celebrating Pontcysyllte Aqueduct’s tenth anniversary as a World Heritage Site. This project is a great example of what can be achieved by working in partnership and how innovative ideas like this can help us make the most of our World Heritage Sites.”

Funding has come from Visit Wales and the National Lottery Heritage Fund and permission being granted from private landowners and also from Network Rail who have given their permission for the Chirk Viaduct to be lit up.