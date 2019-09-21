New competitions at Llangollen Eisteddfod

Over 4,000 dance, choral and instrumental artistes from around the world perform and compete at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod each year. Prestigious awards in 2020 include the world renowned Choir of the World and Dance Champions of the World.

They were revealed this week to mark the International Day of Peace.

Artistic Director of the International Eisteddfod, Dr Edward-Rhys Harry said: “It is always important for the festival to encourage and promote the message of peace throughout the week.

"It truly is a unique week where lifelong friendships are made and Wales welcomes the world to our beautiful home in Llangollen.

"The arts has always been an influential means to bring people of all nationalities together and we have been showcasing outstanding talent now for over 70 years.”

"The Eisteddfod began in 1947 with a vision that the ancient Welsh eisteddfod tradition could provide a means of healing the wounds of the Second World War and help to promote lasting peace between nations through music, folklore and dance, a message which is still as relevant today as it was then."

New competitions include Show Choirs, Contemporary Dance Groups and Musical Composition. Groups have November 29 to apply.

“The International Eisteddfod is a truly unique experience, offering the most diverse and stunning collection of cultural performances. Our new competition categories are exciting new additions which will showcase amazing new talent from around the world.

"Musical Composition, one of the new features for 2020 will offer two exciting opportunities to compose new works for youth, mixed, female/male choirs, or for a piano quintet. Each winner will receive a cash prize and will be invited to debut their work at the International Eisteddfod. Applications will be open until April 1.

For more information on all the competitions or to apply online visit eisteddfodcompetitions.co.uk/