Newtown Food Festival taking place this weekend

A free two-day celebration of food and music features around 40 independent food and drink producers, a music programme and a mini family festival of activities in the Children’s Village.

As well as showcasing some local produce, the festival has an international flavour including a French Village which is stocked with produce from Newtown's twinned town in Les Herbiers.

There is also a Festival Kitchen with artisan chocolate making, award winning chef, Syrian dishes and more.

Plus, new for this year, Relish will be hosting a pop-up Mediterranean Feast on Saturday evening from 6.30pm, tickets are available from Oriel Davies.

The Children’s Village plays host to a popular range of activities returning again including Woodland Classroom, Junk Percussion, Rush glitter and face painting, Zu Aerial and Magik Incorporated. New this year will be The Traditional Fairground Co.

The festival takes place at a number of locations around the town.