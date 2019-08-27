Battle to be staged at castle

Medieval re-enacting groups Cwmwd Ial and Les Miles des Marches will be at Chirk Castle to commemorate the battle which took place in the Ceiriog Valley, between the forces of Henry II and the combined forces of the Welsh princes.

Local re-enactment group Cwmwd Ial will make an encampment to represent the Welsh forces, and Les Miles des Marches will represent the English forces.

People will be able to take a look around the different encampments, see the differences in arms and armour, and learn about everyday life in the early medieval period. Booking not needed.

It runs from 10am to 4pm on Saturday August 3 1and Sunday September 1.

Admission charges apply.