Award for Llanfechain village show

Llanfechain Show on Bank Holiday Monday has return appearances from some of the most popular attractions and entertainers including Simon Airey, the Animal Man, and Jack Jester and his team.

Spokesman, June Row, said: "We are also delighted to welcome back the Art Blank Combo following its excellent debut performance a few years ago and look forward to Nula Hula for the first time.

"Several new stallholders, trade, charity and arts and craft, are attending."

On the field there will be sideshows and bouncy castles, Paul Melton with his birds of prey, classic cars and motor bikes and plenty of other activities.

The ever popular Dog Show begins at 1pm with registration by 12.30pm.

Food on the field is being provided by Llanfechain School and The Plas yn Dinas will be open for drinks and homemade pizzas.

President, Phil Williams, said: "It is a real privilege to be the President for 2019 and I hope everyone will enjoy the event and support the 53rd Show."

He is also hosting the president's event on August 24 based around a twmpath/ceilidh with supper. Tickets are available from Llanfechain Community Shop.

"The Awards For All Wales grant which recognises the importance that Llanfechain Show plays in the life of not only our community but also to neighbouring villages and visitors."

For more information go to llanfechain-show.co.uk.