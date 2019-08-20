Art museum will reopen with colourful show

The museum, located in Berriew, near Welshpool, will be re-opened by Celia Birtwell, CBE, influential and era-defining textile and fashion designer, at 6pm.

Each year, the museum ceremoniously re-opens its doors, remembering the first time it did so in 1991. The jewellery shows, part of this annual celebration, are key to Logan’s portfolio of work, have inspired Comme des Garcons catwalk shows and been performed in Azerbaijan, Latvia, Russia, Liverpool and Berriew.

This year’s show is a tribute to the late Andy D, who created the music for many of the shows and who died suddenly in late July.

Volunteer models dance interpretively to Andy’s specially created music adorned in Logan’s jewellery.

Tickets are £6 and include a free drink. Advance tickets can be bought from andrew-logan.myshopify.com/collections/tickets-for-events, or in person at either the museum or RH Bunners, Arthur Street, Montgomery.

The museum is open 12-4pm on Saturdays and Sundays throughout June, July, August and September and by arrangement. Entry is £3 (concessions £1.50) and family tickets £8.

For more information contact the Museum on 01686 640 689 or almos@andrewloganmuseum.org.