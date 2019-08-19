Final preparations underway for Knighton Show and Carnival

The event, taking place on Saturday, August 31, will have everything this year – from fire and chainsaw juggling, quad bike stunts and falconry.

Organisers have promised a great show with horticultural, floral and handicraft exhibitions, displays of vintage tractors and classic cars and lots of free attractions for children.

The main ring will be packed with entertainment from 2pm until 5pm, with the highlights being Dangerous Steve, with his knockabout crazy balancing and a thrilling fire and chainsaw juggling finale, Adrenaline Tour quad bike stunts and the Falconry School with Ben Long.

Further acts expected to draw in the crowds include the Mid Wales Axe Men hosting a competition for challengers and regular displays.

This year’s carnival princess is Erin Jones. She will lead the carnival procession with her attendants Vinnie Roberts, Chloe Middleton, Alice Jones and Josh Alderton.

The first procession with a theme of The Circus will begin at 12.30pm after the judging at 12 noon. Entries should assemble in Market Street. There will be prizes for the winners of various categories as well as cups and trophies for the day and evening processions.

The second, a torchlit parade, will take place at 8.30pm after the judging at 8pm.

The show will be officially closed by Chairman David Williams at 9pm and it will be followed by a grand fireworks display at Bryn Y Castle at 9.30pm.

The show will be officially opened by the Show President and Knighton County Councillor Angelique Williams.

There will be a craft tent with more than 20 stalls. Knighton’s community centre will house the horticultural, floral and handicraft displays at this year’s show.

There will be a dog show, circus skills, a balloon modeller, and Forest Schools will be doing activities for children.

The Ommpah Stompers, a Bavarian party band, will make sure the atmosphere is buzzing with their music and there will be a hula hoop lady, children’s races, a grand raffle and live music provided by local bands and singers.

Once the entrance fee is paid, most children’s attractions will be free on the show field.

They include the likes of donkey rides, inflatables, face painting and quad bike rides.

Kevin and Anita will once again be opening their garden Hebron, which is opposite the main show entrance gate, and they will be having jazz in the gardens.

A wide range of refreshments will be available including pizza, burgers, doughnuts and ice cream and there will be a gin bar and an outside bar.

The entrance fee is £6 for adults and £4 for senior citizens, £2 for 16 years and under and free for under 2s.