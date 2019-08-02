Dark comedy will take to stage at Theatr Clwyd in the Autumn

Tyger is best known for his role as Jake in the award winning BBC sitcoms, Outnumbered and Cuckoo, as will has his documentaries, Tyger Takes On.

He will make his stage debut in Posh playing Alistair Ryle, the toff with a chip on his shoulder.

Turning the spotlight on the privileged elite, Posh charts a night of debauchery, indulgence and violence as members of ‘The Riot Club’, a private gentleman’s dining society, explore their innermost hatreds of the working classes.

First staged at the Royal Court Theatre in London during the 2010 general election, the play’s punchy dark humour and provocative political themes struck a chord with audiences and proved both a critical and sell-out success. The production soon transferred to the West End in May 2012.

Playwright Laura Wade said: "Power, privilege and entitlement are as much in the news now as they were when Posh was first performed, so it feels like a good time to bring the boys back to the table."

Posh can be seen at Theatr Clwyd October 23-26 Tickets, priced from £10 are available from the Theatre Clwyd Box Office on 01352 344101 or at www.theatrclwyd.com. Posh is suitable for audiences aged 14+.