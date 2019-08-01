Night of jazz at sculpture museum

Paul Brooks, Roy Johnson, Erika Lyons, Andrew Sime and vocalist Sarah Howdle come together for the line-up.

Featuring songs from the Great American Song Book together with Latin and blues, the collective plays a host of favourite laid-back tunes. Also included is a light supper of white bean gazpacho and paprika croutons.

“We’re absolutely delighted to be welcoming a new Ludlow Jazz Collective line-up to the museum”, said museum administrator, Anne-Marie Pope. “With Erika Lyons on bass and Sarah Howdle singing, we’ve a real laid-back coup for a Saturday night in Berriew.”

Ludlow Jazz Collective will play at 8.15pm and doors open at 8pm. Tickets are £12.50 in advance, £15 on the door, with reductions for under 16s and free for under 10s (where they do not require a seat).

Advance tickets can be bought from andrew-logan.myshopify.com/collections/tickets-for-events or in person at either the museum, at The Lion Hotel, Berriew or at RH Bunners in Montgomery.