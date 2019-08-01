Menu

Night of jazz at sculpture museum

By Lucy Todman | Mid Wales | Mid Wales entertainment | Published:

The Andrew Logan Museum of Sculpture in Berriew welcomes Ludlow Jazz Collective on August 10.

Paul Brooks, Roy Johnson, Erika Lyons, Andrew Sime and vocalist Sarah Howdle come together for the line-up.

Featuring songs from the Great American Song Book together with Latin and blues, the collective plays a host of favourite laid-back tunes. Also included is a light supper of white bean gazpacho and paprika croutons.

“We’re absolutely delighted to be welcoming a new Ludlow Jazz Collective line-up to the museum”, said museum administrator, Anne-Marie Pope. “With Erika Lyons on bass and Sarah Howdle singing, we’ve a real laid-back coup for a Saturday night in Berriew.”

Ludlow Jazz Collective will play at 8.15pm and doors open at 8pm. Tickets are £12.50 in advance, £15 on the door, with reductions for under 16s and free for under 10s (where they do not require a seat).

Advance tickets can be bought from andrew-logan.myshopify.com/collections/tickets-for-events or in person at either the museum, at The Lion Hotel, Berriew or at RH Bunners in Montgomery.

