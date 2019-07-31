The Tempest to be performed at Montgomery Castle

Montgomery Castle will host the Shakespeare performance group, Illyria, next month as they perform 'The Tempest'.

The group had a successful run last year, performing 'The Merchant of Venice' to many entertained audience members.

'The Tempest' performed by Illyria group

The story this year tells of Prospero and his daughter, Miranda, marooned on an island with a spirit in servitude. He conjures up a storm to shipwreck his old enemies to the island. Prospero plots revenge, that is until his daughter falls in love with Ferdinand, the son of his enemy, and everything is tested.

This tale of magic, revenge, love and forgiveness is believed to be the last play that Shakespeare wrote single-handedly in 1610.

Illyria is a group of five actors who perform the plays as they would have done in Elizabethan times, in open-air theatres across the country.

This year's show will be held on Thursday 15 August at 7.00pm, with gates opening at 6.00pm. The show chimes in at 2 hours 10 minutes, including a 20 minute interval.

Tickets can be purchased through their website www.illyria.co.uk