Pair become first couple to wed at Royal Welsh Show

Arwel Edwards, 34, and Bethan Edwards, 31, from Carmarthenshire became husband and wife at the largest agricultural show in Europe on Monday when they exchanged vows in front of 60,000 people.

It all came about after the pair won a wedding competition that was organised by the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society.

Their friends entered them explaining how committed they have remained to the show despite being forced to face a lot of heartache.

Back in 2016 Arwel lost his son when he was just about to turn three and had surgery on a heart condition.

The couple's future then came to a halt when Arwel had to stop working as a truck driver after he needed surgery to aid his broken leg.

They were later selected to bag the all-expenses-paid wedding which took place on Monday – the first day of the 100th Royal Welsh Show.

Paul Smith of The Ludlow Pickle Company at the Royal Welsh Show

The couple's crazy day didn't end with the massive ceremony – they were on the television later.

Following the ceremony they appeared on The One Show to share their good news.

Speaking on the show Arwel said: "It was immense – just amazing. Overwhelming."

His new wife added: "It's been very, very special. A crazy day."

Tickling everyone’s tastebuds at the show was a chef who is reaching out to a wider audience with pickles and preserves.

Paul Smith is one of the chefs at The Peacock Inn in Tenbury Wells alongside owner and chef Jean Bourdeau.

Having worked together for several years, chefs Jean and Paul have created a selection of products to enhance everyday dishes and excite taste buds.

From hand harvested salts off the coast of Loire Atlantique to a selection of delicious pickles and dressings, there’s something for everyone.

Jake Berriman and David Edwards read a booklet on the new walking trail along the Heart of Wales Railway Line

After positive comments from pub customers about their pickles, preserves and sauces, the company has decided to hit the road and market their products to a wider market.

Both Jean and Paul are passionate about pickles and benefit from over 55 years combined experience.

They have created a wide range of products with everyone in mind and are striving towards creating unique additions to their product range in the future.

Paul, part of the Ludlow Pickle Company, had a stand at the show for the first time ever and it was packed with their pickled olives, courgettes and celery, balsamic glaze, a sweet chilli sauce which recently won first place at the Royal Three Counties Show and a garlic infused rapeseed oil.

He was inviting show visitors to take a piece of bread and sample the products before making a purchase and they certainly proved popular with everyone at the show.

Anyone who missed them at the Royal Welsh Show can see them at Tenbury Countryside Show on Saturday, August 3, Malvern Arts and Food Market on August 17 and Ludlow Food Festival from September 13 until 15.

Representatives from the Heart of Wales Railway Line were also at the show promoting both the railway line and the new walking trail.

By Karen Compton