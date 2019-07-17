Llanfyllin Show celebrates 150 years

Show posters, schedules, photographs and newspaper cuttings, dating back the the early 1900s have already been loaned to the show committee which has also had promises of artifacts.

It says it is pulling out all the stops to mark the landmark event.

“We have had a great response to the appeal and most of the donated items are newspaper cuttings and old photographs relating to the pictorial history of the show over the decades,” said Janet Jones, this year’s show president.

“ Some people who have cups, which they won outright, have offered to bring them to this year’s show for the display.”

“At the turn of the century, it was the local gentry who were show president and chairman, but that changed over the years as local families began to take on the roles.

“Generations of families have supported the show and I think that is a big plus for Llanfyllin. The only times there hasn’t been a show was during the two World Wars and during Foot and Mouth Disease. That’s a very impressive record of bringing the community together.

“A recurring theme every 20 to 30 years has been the need to get young people involved on the committee and it’s the same today. The show has changed with the times and adapted to what younger people would like to see.”

Show chairman for the third time is local businessman Dyfrig Jones from Four Crosses, who follows in the footsteps of his father and uncles in filling the hot seat.

Known as the ‘friendly show’ because of the warm welcome extended to visitors, the event is held at Bodfach Park by kind permission of the Bodfach Trust .

Following cases of equine flu across Wales and the UK, owners who wish to enter horses in the show must have had them vaccinated in time, the committee has warned.

Star attraction is the Broke FMX Stunt Display Team which will give two electrifying displays of freestyle motocross. The thrill of seeing motorbike riders jumping 35 feet in the air pulling acrobatic stunts over gaps approaching 100 feet is certain to entertain spectators

Another show highlight is the sheep shearing competition, which brings together some of the best sheep shearers from across Wales.

New this year is circus skills, while returning favourites include Porthywaen Silver Band, a Village Green, a vintage machinery display, a fun fair, children’s activities, a donkey derby and a good selection of trade stands.