Horse vaccination warning ahead of show

The committee has followed the lead taken by the Royal Welsh Show to put the welfare of the horses first.

Show chairman Dyfrig Jones said all horse passports will be checked on the day.

“It’s disappointing news for owners and the show committee but we must put the welfare of horses first," he said.

"We will be checking the passports of all horses that are entered to ensure that they have been vaccinated.”

The Animal Health Trust has revealed that there have been 160 laboratory confirmed cases of equine flu in the UK since the beginning of the year, including 24 in Wales.

Sixteen of these cases were in June in Swansea, Cardiff, Monmouthshire, Carmarthenshire, Newport, Wrexham and Mid Glamorgan.

The popular show, which is being held on August 10, will be the 150th in the event’s history.

The star attraction this year is the Broke FMX Stunt Display Team which will give two electrifying displays of freestyle motocross.

New for 2019 is circus skills, while old favourites include Porthywaen Silver Band, a Village Green, a vintage machinery display, a fun fair, children’s activities, a donkey derby and a good selection of trade stands.