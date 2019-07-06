Nations descent on Llangollen

As the event drew to a climax this weekend with the choir of the world competition and Llanfest on Sunday the festival continued to remain true to its ethos of the place where Wales Welcomes the World.

Among the visitors were a group of more than 100 from Hong Kong.

Bill Kong a Hong Kong resident and Llangollen Eisteddfod host volunteer for the past seven years brought his choir, the Hong Kong Welsh Voice Choir to the event to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Hel was so taken with the festival's captivating atmosphere back in 2012 he was determined to travel back to Llangollen to join the army of dedicated volunteers and has since travelled with his family every summer to volunteer..

I am truly honoured to have been an ambassador for Hong Kong at the Eisteddfod. I can’t believe this is my seventh year with my family here and we feel Llangollen is our second home."

Welcomed to the Eisteddfod for the first time were the Southern Temple Shaolin Monks from China to perform. The performance group, whose members are a young as nine years old, train six hours a day, six days a week at the monastery in Putian, China.

They were inspired to return to Llangollen after a visit in March this year thanks to the 'peacefulness and beauty of Wales and the warmth of the people'.

Groups taken part have travelled from as far away as Ghana, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Ivory Coast, many taking part in Friday's parade through the streets of the town.

Welsh group Mabon headlined the festival’s International Celebration evening that showcased a vibrant carnival of cultures. The evening presented the very best of global talent with the memorable Procession of Nations, which saw international performers weaving spectacularly through the audience, waving their national flags as they celebrated the Eisteddfod’s key values of international unity and friendship.

Before their performance, Mabon hosted The Gathering, an impromptu festival dance event.

Indie rock legends The Fratellis, headline Sunday's Llanfest. More information on this year’s festival and online ticket purchases can be found at www.llangollen.net or via the box office on 01978 862001.