Jools launches Llangollen Eisteddfod

The returning favourite and a Vice President of the Eisteddfod, Jools burst into the Royal Pavilion in a high-energy performance accompanied by his legendary Rhythm and Blues Orchestra.

He told the audience that he was proud to be a patron of the festival.

"Singing together on stage with the band to make one sound reflects the ethos of the festival – sharing cultures in one world," he said.

Pre-concert entertainment was delivered by platinum-selling, critically acclaimed Irish singer songwriter, Jack Lukeman.

The UK’s most popular pianist, Jools, launched his performance playing jazz before being joined on the piano by his younger brother, Christopher Holland. Other guests included soulful singers Louise Marshall, Mabel Ray, and the dynamic reggae duo Pauline Black and Arthur Gaps. Returning visitor to Llangollen Eisteddfod and renowned R&B soul diva, Ruby Turner, also took to the stage with her soul favourites.

The annual festival promises another week of quality music from the likes of classical tenor Rolando Villazón, Gipsy Kings, and Indie group The Fratellis.

Each day sees singers, dancers and musicians from all over the world vie to be the best in a host of competitions.

Music Director of Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod , Edward-Rhys Harry, said: “We are proud that this year’s festival line-up spans genres and generations, crossing the boundaries of age, culture and creed. There really is something for everyone.”

Advertising

On Friday there will be a parade of nations through the streets of the town.

The festival will culminate on Sunday with the popular Llanfest featuring headline performances from The Fratellis and The Coral.

Tickets for this year’s festival can be purchased online at www.llangollen.net or via the box office on 01978 862001.