West Gava musicians in Mid Wales

The Kyai Fatahillah Ensemble from Sunda, will be led by renowned composer Pak Iwan Gunawan and will perform in collaboration with UK artists.

Having already played at Kings College Cambridge, the ensemble will be playing at the Cadogan Hall in London next week and the Royal College of Music, London before arriving at the Willow Globe and then performing at Womad Festival in July.

The musicians will welcome the audience to a pre-concert workshop at 4pm and will include Wayang Golek puppet theatre, lively Jaipong dance and Tarawangsa.

The event has been made possible by the Arts Council Wales ‘Night Out’ scheme and the Indonesian Embassy. Book online at www.shakespearelink.org.uk/productions or buy tickets on the door.