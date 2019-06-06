Top tenor at Llangollen eisteddfod

Rolando Villazón says he can't wait to follow in the footsteps of one of his heroes, the legendary Luciano Pavarotti who sang twice at the festival, once in 1955 and again 40 years later.

He will star in the Classical Gala evening on July 2, that is being sponsored by the Pendine Arts and Community Trust.

The trust was set up by Mario Kreft MBE and his wife, Gill, owners of the Pendine Park Care Organisation. It supports dozens of arts and community-based activities across Wales and is also sponsoring the competition for the world’s finest young singers when they will be vying for the title of Pendine International Voice of the Future during a concert also featuring popular soprano Shan Cothi and Welsh National Opera tenor Rhodri Prys Jones.

Last year’s winner, soprano Charlotte Hoather, will be taking to the stage with Rolando Villazón as part of her prize. Welsh lyric soprano Rhian Lois will also be performing.

Mexican-born Villazón, who lives in France and holds dual Mexican-French citizenship, said: “I did not know a great deal about Llangollen and the festival but my great friend Bryn Terfel has told me what to expect and that makes me very excited.

“I have performed in Wales before, twice at the Bryn Terfel festival. I remember how the Welsh audience completely connects to what we, as performers, sing on the stage and that is so important.”

“ I see my role as a performer to give my audience the best interpretation I can of the music and words that I sing, and to establish a unique bond with the audience every single time. I treasure this very much.”

Mr Kreft said: “Rolando Villazónis unquestionably a major talent and one of the very best tenors in the world right now. Gill and I want to support the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod as its ethos of peace and harmony through music and the arts is very important to all we do within the Pendine Park.

“The arts in general and music in particular provide the golden thread running through everything we do to enrich the lives of our clients and our staff."

