Monty Lit Fest set to return

The 2019 Monty Lit Fest will take place over the weekend June 14-16 in the historic setting of Gregynog Hall, near Newtown.

Authors such as Horatio Clare, Neil Spring and Clare Mackintosh, are taking part and organisers say that the event is also hoping to attract families with a host of events for all ages.

The Woodland Pack Company will be running a childcare service, offering a range of nature-based activities from their outdoor bell tent, including storytelling, the chance to make a Mary Poppins Kite or a Harry Potter Wand – and much more.

Ornithologist, author and writer, Matt Sewell will be running a Spotting and Jotting workshop on the Saturday, encouraging adults and children to look out for and draw birds.

Older children might join their parents at a Saturday afternoon session with Elizabeth Garner, who will be telling the story of her father, Alan Garner’s timeless classic, The Owl Service.

The gardens and grounds of Gregynog offer plenty of opportunities for family picnics and there will also be cafes and bars, ice cream and other treats.

Festival founder, Simon Baynes, said: ‘Being at Gregynog means that this year’s Festival really can offer something for all the family. We firmly believe in encouraging the next generations of readers to come along and have their first taste of what the literary world can offer – while having a whole lot of fun and letting off a little literary steam of their own. We’re also pleased to be able to offer the childcare that allows parents to join in with the Festival’s main programme."

Online ticket sales and full programme details - including the programme for children - are available via the Festival’s website: www.montylitfest.com.

Accommodation for the weekend is also available at Gregynog Hall, while the festival bookshop will be run by Oswestry’s Booka Bookshop.

The Montgomeryshire Literary Festival is run by the Montgomeryshire Literary Festival Trust. It aims to celebrate writing in Wales and the Welsh borders, with an annual festival circulating through key locations in Montgomeryshire. The inaugural 2018 Festival took place at Bodfach Hall, Llanfyllin and, in 2020, the Festival will take place in the town of Montgomery.