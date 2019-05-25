Rhys making a name for himself in opera

Rhodri Prys Jones, 26, who is a Welsh National Opera Singer, has been given a starring role at a concert to launch a top music festival.

He will perform at St Asaph Cathedral on June 25, at the curtain raiser for the North Wales International Music Festival.

The festival will be staged at the same venue from September 14- 28, thanks to support from the Arts Council of Wales and Tŷ Cerdd.

Other highlights will include performances from pianist Teleri-Siân, the junior and senior piano trios from the William Mathias Music Centre, Côr Cytgan Clwyd and a quartet from the festival’s resident orchestra, NEW Sinfonia.

Rhodri, who will be accompanied by pianist Conal Bembridge-Sayers, he is excited about making his North Wales International Music Festival debut.

The tenor from Llanwddyn, is currently covering the role of Tamino in the Magic Flute with the Welsh National Opera .

He said he had been busy since graduating from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama last summer.

“I’m with the Welsh National Opera and gaining invaluable experience. After I finish the Magic Flute, I’ll be covering the role of Ernesto in Don Pasquale again with the WNO so it’s a busy year.

“I’ve been fortunate to have performed at most of the UK’s major iconic venues. As a proud Welshman my main ambition was to perform on my national stage at the Millennium Centre in Cardiff. I managed that when I performed in War and Peace playing the role of Fyodor. I was also chosen to perform as a guest soloist at the London Welsh Festival of Male Voice Choirs and at a gala dinner performance for His Highness Prince Charles.

“I’ve also sung at the Royal Albert Hall as a soloist in the Thousand Voices concert in 2016 and in July of this year I’m going to experience my debut at Covent Garden."

An award from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama where he studied led to the young tenor joining Welsh legendary singer Dame Shirley Bassey for dinner.

“I won the 2017 inaugural Shirley Bassey award which is presented to an outstanding young vocalist at the college. I performed for her at a gala dinner and then had the pleasure of sitting alongside her for the meal."

Artistic director Ann Atkinson for the festival, said: “It’s going to be a very special evening. Rhodri Prys Jones is an amazing talent. The theme for this year’s festival will be Mother Earth. So many composers have been inspired by our beautiful world and all the nature within it. Beethoven, for example, often used nature as inspiration for his compositions and often said he preferred the company of a tree to that of a human being.

Launch concert tickets are £10 and available from caroline@nwimf.com. Festival tickets will go on sale after the launch concert.