And they're off – horse race with a difference in Mid Wales

By Sue Austin | Mid Wales | Mid Wales entertainment | Published: | Last Updated:

A Grand National with a difference took place in Mid Wales, with pantomime horses raising funds for charity.

The pantomime horses

Members of the Llangunllo community dressed as the comedy horses as part of a fundraiser for the Wales Air Ambulance Charity.

The Pantomime Grand National was organised by The Greyhound at Llangunllo which now hopes it will become an annual event.

It was held on a field belonging to Haydn Jones and the rosettes were sponsored by McCartneys, Knighton.

A spokesman for the organisers said: "There were three heats followed by the final, then all horses were given the opportunity to run the ‘grand national’. There were some ‘professional’ looking horses but quite a few DIY horses of varying ability."

It is hoped the event will become an annual fundraiser

