Festival 'saviour' dies of heart attack

Friends and colleagues were devastated by the death of Colin Loughlin, 76, at his home on the outskirts of the town following a suspected heart attack.

When the previous organiser of the food festival pulled the plug in 2011, Colin came to the rescue and led the committee of volunteers who took it over.

Since then the event has gone from strength to strength and has been named as one of the top 10 food festivals in the UK.

His contribution as the chair of the festival committee has been celebrated with a painting of him in a mural on the side of the Llangollen pavilion where the event is held every October.

A native of Wrexham, Colin ran a wine distribution company called Whitehouse Wines in Coedpoeth before going into business with Lorraine Hughes.

They bought an existing company called Megan’s Kitchen which makes Welsh Cakes.

Lorraine continued to run the business after Colin retired five years ago, before stepping down as festival committee chair in 2016.

She said: “I’ve known Colin for many years. He was so full of energy and character.

Lorraine, who is the food festival’s assistant secretary, added: “He was larger than life and loved telling stories and listening to stories.

“He was the force behind the Llangollen Food Festival.

“The issue was he put so much into the job he was wearing himself out.

Festival committee secretary Ian Parry said: “We simply wouldn’t have a food festival without Colin. He put so much into it and he will be sadly missed by many people in the town. He was always popular, measured and polite and was always an absolute gentleman. It’s such a huge loss for the town.”

He added: “We are already thinking of how we can, as a committee, honour his memory. We are thinking of maybe having a best display award in his name with the winner being presented with the Colin Loughlin Trophy."

The 2019 Food Festival takes place in October.