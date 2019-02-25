Newtown show for Rich Hall

Rich Hall’s Hoedown spring tour will continue right into summer in June, entertaining fans with his unique blend of Americana music and comedy at Newtown's The Hafren on June 22.

A spokesperson for Hall said: "Never has there been a better time to be an American comedian in the UK. Hall’s precision dismantling of the tenuous relationship between the two countries is as free-wheeling and deadly accurate as ever.

"The Hoedown tour begins as a withering dissection of Trump’s America and all of its twists and turns, but ends up in a celebration of Americana. There’s stand-up, improvised ballads, cracking good musicianship, and ultimately a hilarious, foot-stomping good time to be had by all."

Rich Hall has been a familiar face on British TV screens for many years.

His most recent critically acclaimed BBC Four documentaries, Rich Hall’s Countrier Than You and Rich Hall’s Presidential Grudge Match, have built him a whole new legion of followers. The same can be said of his appearances on BBC One’s Have I Got News For You and BBC Two’s QI.

The spokesperson added: "Rich Hall’s grouchy, deadpan style has established him as a master of absurdist irony and the king of rapid-fire wit."

As well as his TV appearances, Hall has also become established on British radio.

Rich Hall’s (US Election) Breakdown, his BBC Radio 4 series, has also been praised for its coverage of recent political events in America. The latest episodes are available on the newly released BBC Sounds now to catch up on if missed first time around.

Rich Hall can be followed on Twitter @TheRealRichHall and tickets can be purchased either directly from The Hafren, or from www.offthekerb.com