Rugby star Shane Williams appearing at Royal Welsh Winter Fair

On Monday, the all-time record try-scorer will be a special guest on the stand of Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC).

He will be hoping to help red meat body to reinforce the message that lamb can be an ideal part of a healthy balanced diet for active lifestyles.

At 1pm at its stand in the South Glamorgan Hall, HCC will give fair-goers a sneak preview of a video shot as part of the forthcoming ‘Discover your weekday prime’ campaign, which features Shane rustling up a healthy and convenient lamb dish.

HCC market development manager Rhys Llywelyn, who is hosting the event, said: “We’re delighted that Shane and Elinor will be the stars of our show at the Winter Fair on Monday afternoon."

“Our winter campaigns for both lamb and beef are based around the central message that red meat is a convenient and nutritious choice as part of a healthy balanced diet.

“Working with rugby stars is a great way to show that beef and lamb are full of protein and nutrients, and a great choice for active lifestyles.”