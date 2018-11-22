Last call for entry to renowned Llangollen music festival

Applicants have until Friday to enter for the competition, which runs in the north Wales town from July 1 to 7 next year.

Musicians compete for a range of prestigious titles including Dance Champions of the World and the jewel in the crown of the festival, Choir of the World.

The Choir of the World will take home £3,000 and the Pavarotti trophy.

2019 will also see the return of the Acapella Group, Senior Children’s Choirs, Open Choirs, and Traditional Folk Dance Group, just to name a few.

Applications for non-competitive acts are also open and community groups are being encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to perform on one of the Eisteddfod’s international stages and experience the event's unique atmosphere.

Chairman of the International Eisteddfod, Dr Rhys Davies, said: “Every year, those who take part in the Eisteddfod come away with an unforgettable experience that stays with them forever.

“With the unique opportunity for performers from across the globe to compete on an international stage in a variety of 20 competitions, alongside such talented musicians and dancers, whilst making life-long friendships, is something truly special.”

To apply go to eisteddfodcompetitions.co.uk/