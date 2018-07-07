Young voices triumph at Eisteddfod

Soprano Rachel Marsh, 24, was a runner up in Pendine International Voice of the Future at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod.

She used to dream of winning the prestigious title when driving past the Eisteddfod field on her way to work at the town’s Bryn Collen primary school.

Although she has been singing in choirs ever since she was in school, the only recently started taking lessons to become a soloist.

Charlotte Hoather, 24, from Winsford in Cheshire was crowned the winner and was presented with the Pendine trophy and a cheque for £5,000 by Mario Kreft MBE from the the Pendine Park care organisation.

Rachel, from Wrexham, and fellow runner up, tenor Mark Christian Bautista, 26, of Calamba, in the Philippines were each presented with £2,500 cheques.

The international competition attracted a record number of 43 hopefuls try to impress judges at a preliminary competition, with the three finalists making it onto the main Llangollen pavilion stage for contest.

Mr Kreft and his wife, Gill, pledged to contribute £5,000 to the International Voice of the Future competition through their Pendine Arts and Community Trust which supports cultural and community initiatives, with a further £3,000 coming from the Sir Bryn Terfel Foundation and £2,000 from the Eisteddfod.

Rachel said: “I have been singing in choirs as long as I can remember and then began solo lessons with Anne Williams King of North Wales Opera. I have been a supply teacher for the past few years and spent a year teaching at Ysgol Bryn Collen in Llangollen. I used to pass the pavilion and dream of winning the Pendine Voice of the Future title. I have performed at Llangollen before but in a choir competition.”

Charlotte Hoather said she would be using the prize money to further her career.

“It’s life changing and gives me the security I needed. It’s about building a career now and I need to produce some videos to send out through the Young Artist programme to international opera companies.”

Mr Kreft said: “I believe we have seen a star born this evening as Charlotte Hoather’s performance was simply breath-taking and spectacularly talented. However, Rachel Marsh and Mark Christian Bautista also put in stunning performances too."