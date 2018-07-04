Children's Day at the Eisteddfod

The Children's Day at the international musical Eisteddfod opened this year's festival on Tuesday welcoming almost 3,700 visitors from 55 schools across the country.

Exclusively for schools, the opening day featured the musical Cacan, or Cake, by Theatr Clwyd and its young company aged four to 16), performancesfrom myriad international competitors.

Inspired and created by young people from the region in partnership with Theatr Clwyd, the bilingual mini musical explores what peace means asks the question, is achieving peace a piece of cake?

Throughout Children’s Day sponsor, NSPCC Cymru Wales, with its friendly dinosaur, Pantosaurus gave talks and activities for children to learn five easy rules for staying safe.

Young people are an important part of the week long event with students from Llangollen's Dinas Bran school delivering the International Eisteddfod message of peace in a performance of mime and narration, complete with a song entitled ‘Peace at Last’ .

Young people have presented a peace message to the world at the event since 1952.

This year’s Peace Message, written by Christine Dukes for the third consecutive year, marks the centenary of the end of World War One and tells the tale of sightings of the ‘Angels of Mons’ who were reputed to have appeared to both allied and German forces

in their time of need. Concluding with a peace song called Peace at Last composed by Elen Mair Roberts, Chair of the Music and Staging Committee of the Eisteddfod, the performance remains a poignant reminder of the message at the heart of the festival.

The Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod this year runs from until Sunday. As well as a series of evening concerts featuring Alfie Boe, Van Morrison and Kaiser Chiefs, The Hoosiers and Toploader, there will also be live performances from competitors, emerging bands, musicians and street performers from across the globe, as well as activities to entertain the children and food, drink and local craft stalls.

On Friday roads through Llangollen town centre will close in the late afternoon for the popular Parade of Nations.

Competitors will walk, sing and dance through the streets, watched by thousands of visitors.